Jane Street Group Holding In Baidu (BIDU) Was Boosted; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Lifted Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $366,265 as Stock Value Rose

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 38,312 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, up from 35,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $137.48. About 973,186 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 67,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 336,967 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.55M, up from 269,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $110.31. About 747,011 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 14/03/2018 – blacq: Baidu seeks new investors for finance unit in up to $2 billion deal: sources HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Rev $3.33B; 07/03/2018 – ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS FIRST BATCH OF LICENSES TO CONDUCT ROAD TESTS FOR AU; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose; 14/05/2018 – Baidu lets corporate Japan read Chinese consumers’ minds; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU TO OWN ABOUT 34% OF GLOBAL DU SHRS AFTER DIVESTMENT; 26/04/2018 – Baidu’s quarterly revenue rises 24 percent; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Guang Zhu, Baidu Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of FSG, Will Become CEO of Du Xiaoman

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $56.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (BWZ) by 87,509 shares to 57,398 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deutsche Bk Ag Ldn Brh (DGZ) by 26,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,129 shares, and cut its stake in Ark Etf Tr.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (NYSE:SKT) by 22,250 shares to 11,100 shares, valued at $180,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.