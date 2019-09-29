Jane Street Group Has Upped Its Stake in Baxter Intl (Put) (BAX) by $1.19 Million as Stock Rose; As Black Hills (BKH) Share Price Rose, First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Raised by $546,000 Its Stake

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (Put) (BAX) by 122.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 26,700 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.19M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $85.93. About 2.08M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BAXTER INTL TO Baa1 FROM Baa2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – NOW EXPECTS A 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 20 TO 21 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $3.60 TO $3.75 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – BAXTER EXPECTS TO GROW SALES 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS SALES TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 TO 2023; 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Unveiled Updates to SHARESOURCE Remote Patient Management Platform for Home Dialysis Patients at ERA-EDTA 2018

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Black Hills Corp (BKH) by 158.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.82% . The institutional investor held 11,430 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $893,000, up from 4,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Black Hills Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $76.82. About 280,450 shares traded. Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) has risen 33.14% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BKH News: 03/05/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $3.30 TO $3.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS: SALE OF UTILITY ASSETS INCONSISTENT W/ STRATEGY; 14/03/2018 – Wyoming PSC: March 13, 2018 – The Wyoming Public Service Commission (Commission) approved the Application of Black Hills Gas; 16/03/2018 – Black Hills May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES BLACK HILLS POWER INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Black Hills; 03/05/2018 – Black Hills Corp 1Q Net $133M; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – COLORADO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION LIKELY TO REACT NEGATIVELY TO DEAL INVOLVING SALE TO ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – CONCUR WITH NEGATIVE SENTIMENTS REGARDING POTENTIAL FOR MUNICIPALIZATION OF PUEBLO UTILITY ASSETS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Black Hills Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKH)

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors May Want to Follow the Progress of These Biotechs – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Baxter International Inc.’s (NYSE:BAX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Baxter International Inc. (BAX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $56.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 118,021 shares to 10,979 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stoneco Ltd by 43,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,098 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 0.05% or 2.18 million shares. United Kingdom-based Kames Capital Pcl has invested 0.06% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Gotham Asset Limited Liability owns 13,352 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 9,408 were reported by Exane Derivatives. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 11,387 shares. Liberty Cap Mngmt reported 1.36% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Tompkins Finance holds 3,732 shares. The New York-based Laurion Cap Lp has invested 0.01% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.03% stake. Addison Cap Com owns 21,718 shares. Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Dowling Yahnke Lc invested in 0.13% or 19,655 shares. Da Davidson And invested in 25,420 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Mgmt Com (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has invested 0.64% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 25,966 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $701.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 4,603 shares to 15,766 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,426 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold BKH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 52.47 million shares or 1.91% more from 51.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Ltd Co holds 20,412 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kcm Invest Advsrs Ltd reported 2,813 shares. Us Bankshares De holds 0.01% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) or 28,764 shares. Advsrs Asset Inc stated it has 0.02% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Fin Counselors reported 61,010 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Arizona State Retirement accumulated 39,432 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% stake. Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.33% or 25,913 shares. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 1.21M shares. 9,800 are held by Strs Ohio. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). 1,119 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd Liability. Shelton Mngmt reported 3,781 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Comerica Bancorporation, a Michigan-based fund reported 30,956 shares.

More notable recent Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Black Hills Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Black Hills Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Reaffirms 2019 and 2020 Earnings Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Black Hills Corp. Natural Gas Utility Files Consolidated Rate Review Proposal in Wyoming – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Black Hills Corp. Electric Utilities Receive Approvals for Renewable Ready Service Tariffs and $57 Million Wind Generation Project – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.