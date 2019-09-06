Jane Street Group Has Trimmed Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Position By $738,138; Scotts Miracle-gro Company (the (SMG) Shorts Lowered By 8.15%

Jane Street Group Llc decreased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) stake by 5.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jane Street Group Llc sold 5,722 shares as Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The Jane Street Group Llc holds 94,878 shares with $12.31M value, down from 100,600 last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co now has $108.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $114.41. About 798,602 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – ALSO INCURRED EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH ONGOING REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH BUSINESS IN QTR; 28/05/2018 – Novartis: Improvements Were Reported Early by Entresto Patients, With Median Follow-Up Time of 32 Days; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Reports Positive Results In Late-stage Trial Of Liver Cancer Treatment — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q U.S. Revenue Rose 8% to $3.155B; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC – ADDITION OF NEUVAX TO HERCEPTIN DID NOT RESULT IN ANY ADDITIONAL CARDIOTOXICITY COMPARED TO HERCEPTIN ALONE; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly beats earnings expectations, boosts outlook after regulatory setback; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company Files a Form 8-K

Scotts Miracle-gro Company (the (NYSE:SMG) had a decrease of 8.15% in short interest. SMG’s SI was 3.26M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.15% from 3.55 million shares previously. With 424,900 avg volume, 8 days are for Scotts Miracle-gro Company (the (NYSE:SMG)’s short sellers to cover SMG’s short positions. The SI to Scotts Miracle-gro Company (the’s float is 8.35%. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $108.32. About 88,861 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Scotts Miracle-Gro Ba2 Cfr; Outlook Is Stable; 19/03/2018 FLOWR, SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO UNIT HAWTHORNE IN R&D ALLIANCE; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Net $148.9M; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro to Buy Hydroponic-Products Distributor Sunlight Supply — Deal Digest; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – SUNLIGHT MANAGEMENT EXPECTED TO JOIN SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT $450 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Backs Previously Stated Earnings Guidance; 03/05/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces the Appointment of Former Chief Financial Officer David C. Evans to its Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American International holds 280,579 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Johnson Fin Grp Inc has 0.06% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.26% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.56% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 120,485 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Perkins Management Incorporated holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 20,710 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% or 18,400 shares. Evermay Wealth Limited Liability Com reported 3,008 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability holds 1.83% or 202,600 shares in its portfolio. The Virginia-based Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.35% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Schulhoff And stated it has 7,100 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Ltd has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Annex Advisory Serv Lc reported 1,546 shares stake. Sabal Tru holds 7,430 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.03% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Among 7 analysts covering Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Eli Lilly & Co has $143 highest and $121 lowest target. $134.43’s average target is 17.50% above currents $114.41 stock price. Eli Lilly & Co had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by BMO Capital Markets. J.P. Morgan initiated Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. UBS initiated Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of LLY in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating.

Jane Street Group Llc increased Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) stake by 56,098 shares to 82,898 valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1. It also upped Charter Communications Inc N (Put) stake by 16,000 shares and now owns 21,000 shares. Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) was raised too.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Lilly’s Pain Clinical Trial Protocol Selected for FDA Complex Innovative Trial Designs Pilot Meeting Program – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Eli Lilly vs. GlaxoSmithKline – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Lilly Announces Superiority of Taltz® (ixekizumab) versus TREMFYA® (guselkumab) in Delivering Total Skin Clearance at Week 12 in Topline Results from Head-to-Head (IXORA-R) Trial in People Living with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arbitration panel rules in favor of Lilly in complaint filed by Adocia – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. The insider LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold 205,000 shares worth $26.94 million. 185 shares were bought by Smiley Joshua L, worth $20,067 on Monday, July 15.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 20.00 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $56.52 million activity. $17.68 million worth of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) was sold by Hagedorn Partnership – L.P..

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Scotts Miracle-Gro’s (NYSE:SMG) Shareholders Feel About The 78% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Scotts Miracle-Gro vs. Innovative Industrial Properties – The Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 of the Safest Bets in the Cannabis Industry – The Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “New Report Puts North American Cannabis Market At $47.3B By 2024 – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Scotts Miracle-Gro a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company has market cap of $5.89 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: U.S. It has a 16.37 P/E ratio. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other.