Jane Street Group Has Trimmed Its Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Holding; Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Has 0.96 Sentiment

Seagate Technology PLC (STX) investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.16, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 182 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 190 cut down and sold their positions in Seagate Technology PLC. The active investment managers in our database now have: 219.08 million shares, down from 230.44 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Seagate Technology PLC in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 147 Increased: 118 New Position: 64.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.01 billion. The firm makes and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. It has a 7.51 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

Analysts await Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 47.65% or $0.81 from last year’s $1.7 per share. STX’s profit will be $235.08M for 14.90 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Seagate Technology plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.49% EPS growth.

Valueact Holdings L.P. holds 15.52% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc for 31.55 million shares. 13D Management Llc owns 288,956 shares or 4.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cacti Asset Management Llc has 3.23% invested in the company for 855,590 shares. The Nevada-based Jabodon Pt Co has invested 2.17% in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 125,996 shares.

Jane Street Group Llc increased Planet Fitness Inc (Put) stake by 35,600 shares to 77,300 valued at $5.60M in 2019Q2. It also upped Mccormick & Co Inc (Call) (NYSE:MKC) stake by 15,800 shares and now owns 28,100 shares. Eaton Corp Plc (Call) (NYSE:ETN) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has $25400 highest and $20900 lowest target. $229.60’s average target is 30.57% above currents $175.85 stock price. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, May 23. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, September 3. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 6. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 1 report.