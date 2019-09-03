Jane Street Group Has Trimmed Its Position in Viacom New (VIAB) by $6.96 Million as Stock Rose; Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Shareholder Cortland Advisers Cut Position as Stock Rose

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 61.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 248,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 154,570 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, down from 403,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $24.29. About 1.87 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 26/03/2018 – Viacom: Financial Terms of Day Zero Transaction Not Disclosed; 11/04/2018 – BREAKING: Shari Redstone likely to fire Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 02/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS initial bid for Viacom to value the company below current market value, CBS CEO Moonves to offer to; 17/05/2018 – CBS board approves special dividend, decision subject to court approval; 17/05/2018 – REFILE-CBS to challenge National Amusements’ move to change bylaws; 26/03/2018 – VIACOM INC – VIACOM TO MAKE INVESTMENT IN DAY ZERO; 16/05/2018 – NOGGIN, Nickelodeon’s Preschool Subscription Service, Expands Educational Offerings with Addition of New Spanish-Language; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 04/04/2018 – CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 26/03/2018 – Viacom Announces Strategic Partnership with Trevor Noah’s Day Zero Productions

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68M, down from 7.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.05. About 3.52 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 17/05/2018 – British Columbia delegation pushes for stalled oil pipeline in Alberta; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – NOW FORECASTS TO INVEST $2.3 BLN IN GROWTH PROJECTS DURING 2018; 29/05/2018 – Kevin Orland: Bloomberg Exclusive: Justin Trudeau says the Trans Mountain pipeline became “too risky” for Kinder Morgan…; 12/04/2018 – Vassy Kapelos: BREAKING via @EvanDyerCBC – PM will meet AB Premier Notley AND BC Premier Horgan Sunday – coming back to Ottawa; 15/04/2018 – CBC Daybreak North: Breaking: John Horgan says after meeting with Rachel Notley and Justin Trudeau, the disagreement over the; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU IS SPEAKING NOW TO PREMIERS OF ALBERTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI 2018 DCF GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Climate Change Scenarios; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS TALKS ARE ONGOING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS NO DECISION MADE ON USE OF PROCEEDS FROM TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $497.67M for 22.78 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IXG) by 46,350 shares to 65,345 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:KMI) by 245,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $307.79 million for 7.99 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

