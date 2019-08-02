Jane Street Group Has Trimmed Its Position in Symantec (Call) (SYMC) by $840,400; Investment House Has Trimmed Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake by $550,800; Shares Rose

Investment House Llc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 8.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc sold 10,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 111,288 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 million, down from 122,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 3.68 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q EPS $1.80-EPS $2; 22/04/2018 – DJ Delta Air Lines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAL); 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q PRASM 14.74 Cents, Up 4.3%; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: Hazmat is responding to @columbusairport after a bag was found leaking a substance in the @Delta baggage…; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS EXPECTING TO DELIVER EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.65 – $0.75 FOR MARCH QUARTER – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS ~360 FLIGHTS CANCELLED AT NEW YORK HUBS; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Traffic Up 3.7%; 05/05/2018 – U.S. condemns China for ‘Orwellian nonsense’ over airline websites

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (Call) (SYMC) by 74.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 38,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 12,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 51,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $21.15. About 3.25M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec Corp. (SYMC); 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 02/04/2018 – Jeff Rothschild Joins Pure Storage’s Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 35c; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP EPS $1.50 – $1.65; 30/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC); 02/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Symantec on May 1 for “Systems and methods for monitoring virtual networks” (California; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AT THIS TIME, DOES NOT ANTICIPATE A MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON ITS HISTORICAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FROM INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 11/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Symantec Corporation (SYMC) to the Firm’s Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 263,326 shares to 274,926 shares, valued at $13.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 7,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. 18,321 shares valued at $422,327 were sold by Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L. on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $129.68 million for 25.18 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp holds 0.01% or 9,642 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.13% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Duncker Streett & Inc stated it has 3,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% or 957,544 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Llc holds 2,083 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Financial Bank stated it has 14,567 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 48,606 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bonness Enter Inc has 0.77% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). State Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 4.52 million shares. Asset One Limited invested in 331,225 shares. Gam Ag reported 0.4% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 872,486 shares.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46B for 6.71 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61M and $925.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,508 shares to 256,584 shares, valued at $42.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

