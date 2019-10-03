Jane Street Group Has Raised Unilever N V (UN) Holding by $2.51 Million; Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Holder Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Has Decreased Stake

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $355,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $13.13. About 1.25 million shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 126.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 41,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 74,805 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56M, up from 32,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $59.31. About 1.68M shares traded or 51.77% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever Unveils Restructuring, Plans to Remain in London; 07/03/2018 – UNILEVER ULVR NOTIFICATION OF CHANGES TO BOARDS; 15/03/2018 – Unilever to Cancel N.V. Preference Shrs; 16/03/2018 – Unilever says Brexit not behind Rotterdam move; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: Norwich Factory Set to Close at End of 2019; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q REV. 25.8B NAIRA; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA 1Q REV. 165.3M CEDIS; 15/03/2018 – FITCH: NO RATING IMPACT FROM UNILEVER’S PLANNED SIMPLIFICATION; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS – APPOINTS SANJIV MEHTA AS CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA 1Q BASIC EPS 0.68 CEDIS

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62B and $137.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 79,604 shares to 452,500 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $166.94M for 3.22 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.86% negative EPS growth.