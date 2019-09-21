Jane Street Group Has Raised Its Woodward (WWD) Stake by $5.69 Million; Prudential Finl (PRU) Shareholder Financial Counselors Has Raised Its Position

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 801.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 50,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 56,618 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41M, up from 6,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $107.85. About 193,987 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 14/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) lane closure during downtown Detroit events to improve safety; 03/04/2018 – Scott Technology Access Event Set By Woodward for Apr. 9-11; 09/04/2018 – Woodward, Rolls-Royce Boards Have Approved L’Orange Deal; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – WOODWARD RECORDS ANTICIPATED CHARGES RELATED TO DUARTE RELOCATION; 23/04/2018 – Healogics, Inc. Names Allan Woodward, MBA as New Chief Financial Officer; 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange to Be Renamed Woodward L’Orange, Be Integrated in Company’s Industrial Segment; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD 2Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 80C; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.60 TO $3.80; 20/04/2018 – DJ Woodward Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWD); 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc 2Q EPS 60c

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 6,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 91,945 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.29M, up from 85,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $89.08. About 2.99M shares traded or 36.97% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 22/03/2018 – Alta Energy Completes Zero Energy Retrofit of Amenities Building at Santa Clara Office Park; 30/04/2018 – Two Nevada youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Kansas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 14/05/2018 – Prudential Financial, Inc., Ballmer family, and Kresge Foundation invest in largest U.S. pay-for-success fund to date; 30/04/2018 – Two Vermont youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – William Winslow of Raleigh, North Carolina named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Grayson Phillips of Gardendale, Alabama named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Rosie Colucci of Palatine, Illinois named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Michigan youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Tennessee youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

More notable recent Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NANO or WWD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Woodward Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RSI Alert: Woodward (WWD) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Woodward Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Woodward (WWD) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $56.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (Put) (MDY) by 17,600 shares to 20,900 shares, valued at $7.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Etf Tr (SDOG) by 10,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,427 shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Ag London Brh (FBGX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold WWD shares while 99 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank Association Oh reported 6,361 shares. Pnc Fincl Gp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Graybill Bartz Associate Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 30,360 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 105,731 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 74,000 shares in its portfolio. Stifel invested in 9,374 shares or 0% of the stock. Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.09% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Bokf Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 2,483 shares. Whittier Company stated it has 4,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New York-based Brant Point Invest Ltd Co has invested 0.27% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.08% or 14,300 shares in its portfolio.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,574 shares to 152,962 shares, valued at $44.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 12,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,660 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since September 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.14 million activity. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $627,600 was bought by Lowrey Charles F. On Monday, September 9 FALZON ROBERT bought $300,648 worth of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) or 3,580 shares.