Jane Street Group Has Raised Holding in Electronic Arts (Put) (EA) by $535,300 as Share Value Declined; As Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) Share Value Declined, Anchorage Capital Group Has Decreased Its Stake

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 622,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.79% . The hedge fund held 19.47M shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.52M, down from 20.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $740.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.95. About 254,975 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has declined 8.59% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 08/05/2018 – 180 Awards Recognize Six Educator Superstars for Commitment to Improving Student Outcomes; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 1Q Loss $101M; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.82; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Rtg To “B-‘; Otlk Stbl; 05/03/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Appoints Jean S. Desravines to Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT – ONGOING INITIATIVES EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $70 MILLION TO $80 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED COST SAVINGS BY THE END OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO QUARTERLY NET SALES $219.8 MLN VS $221.9 MLN; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; 05/03/2018 HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – ON MARCH 1, BOARD OF CO INCREASED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS COMPRISING THE BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (Put) (EA) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 131,400 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.35M, up from 126,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $93.78. About 681,279 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investment House Ltd Company holds 0.05% or 4,945 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank accumulated 0.11% or 45,129 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department accumulated 770 shares. The Missouri-based Parkside Fin Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Spinnaker Trust holds 0.35% or 34,219 shares in its portfolio. 15,200 were reported by Kj Harrison And Prns. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.47M shares or 2% of its portfolio. Dsc Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,114 shares. Moreover, Howe And Rusling Inc has 0.12% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 6,972 shares. Kcm Inv Advsr Llc invested in 0.02% or 2,480 shares. 20.14M were reported by Blackrock. 9,040 were accumulated by Riverhead Management Ltd Com. 385,586 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.14% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.11% stake.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 7,716 shares to 13,784 shares, valued at $663,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr by 108,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,591 shares, and cut its stake in Cnh Indl N V (NYSE:CNHI).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Marathon Provides Update on Expected Milestones at the Valentine Gold Project – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Electronic Arts (EA) – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Only This Type of Investor Should Try to Game EA Stock – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: GE, GILD, SPOT, EA – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold HMHC shares while 34 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 113.93 million shares or 2.05% more from 111.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). First Mercantile Tru has 0.02% invested in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 561 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc reported 83,315 shares. 737,410 are held by D E Shaw Co Incorporated. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 222,762 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 8,048 shares. Freshford reported 2.08% stake. Lapides Asset Limited Liability reported 3% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 39,806 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 14,835 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs accumulated 9,080 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock stated it has 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.82 million activity.

More notable recent Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Wiley Forge Exclusive Partnership to Expand Access to Advanced Placement® Materials – PRNewswire” on January 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pearson, Plc (PSO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HMH Holdings (HMHC) Announces Divestiture of Riverside Clinical & Standardized Testing Portfolio – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Stock Just Popped 14% Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 13, 2018.