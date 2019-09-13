Jane Street Group Has Lowered Its Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Stake as Share Price Declined; As Coherent (COHR) Shares Declined, Holder Terril Brothers Raised Position

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 65.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 9,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 4,795 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $284,000, down from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 252,158 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500.

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 2,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.27% . The institutional investor held 161,019 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.96 million, up from 158,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $164.58. About 33,755 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) accumulated 26 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al holds 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 9,826 shares. Assetmark owns 20 shares. U S Glob holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 4,928 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 23 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory Inc has 0.12% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 705,398 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited holds 30,883 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Co owns 80,320 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 904,558 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 1.04 million shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Gp Limited Company holds 0.27% or 1.85M shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Utah Retirement invested in 0.02% or 18,896 shares. Alps Advisors reported 5,466 shares stake.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $56.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 85,110 shares to 122,010 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 17,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLP).

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $116.69 million for 9.94 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.