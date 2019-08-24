Jane Street Group Has Lowered Holding in Caterpillar Del (CAT) as Share Value Declined; As Genesis Energy LP (GEL) Share Value Rose, Chickasaw Capital Management Has Trimmed by $5.29 Million Its Position

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (GEL) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 229,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The hedge fund held 10.67M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.69 million, down from 10.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genesis Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.97. About 854,353 shares traded or 48.45% up from the average. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Clinical Study to Evaluate the Potential Role of ACTH Gel in Patients With Scleritis (ATLAS); 05/04/2018 – Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval for Antimicrobial Post-Therapy Gel; 29/03/2018 – BGEO BANK OF GEORGIA RAISES GEL 75M FROM BSTDB; 17/05/2018 – Genesis Global Trading Granted BitLicense by New York Department of Financial Services; 07/03/2018 – OutPlay Inc: Performance Sports Gel LactiGo™ Now Available in Europe; 22/04/2018 – The 2018 Genesis G80 Sport is a great car with the wrong name; 18/03/2018 – Canon Medical Systems’ Aquilion ONE / GENESIS Edition Delivers Full Suite of Acute Stroke Solutions; 26/03/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Preclinical Data in Neuropsychopharmacology Demonstrating Effect of Cannabidiol Gel Treatment in Reduction of Relapse in an Addiction Model; 07/05/2018 – Galderma Announces Results of ALAMO: A Real-World, Phase 4 Study Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of Epiduo® Forte (adapalene and benzoyl peroxide) Gel, 0.3%/2; 28/04/2018 – NYC Parks & Rec: Month of Sundays at Genesis Community Garden Bronx

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 43.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 380,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 486,628 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.93M, down from 867,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $114.06. About 5.96M shares traded or 44.91% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS JOE CREED APPOINTED INTERIM CFO; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Office Changes; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 41 PCT; 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – VOTED TO MAINTAIN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.78 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR REPORTS EXECUTIVE OFFICE CHANGES; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 56 PCT; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NOT SEEING PRICING ENVIRONMENT IMPROVING FOR MINING EQUIP; 05/03/2018 – Caterpillar was the biggest contributor of gains to the Dow, rising 3.2 percent

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $243,670 activity. Jesulaitis Kristen O bought $99,850 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 9.87 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

