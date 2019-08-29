Jane Street Group Has Lifted By $376,379 Its Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Stake; Tiverton Asset Management Upped By $675,892 Its Lkq (LKQ) Position

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased Lkq Corp (LKQ) stake by 6.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiverton Asset Management Llc acquired 24,139 shares as Lkq Corp (LKQ)’s stock declined 9.14%. The Tiverton Asset Management Llc holds 420,277 shares with $11.93 million value, up from 396,138 last quarter. Lkq Corp now has $8.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 711,591 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B

Jane Street Group Llc increased Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) stake by 16.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jane Street Group Llc acquired 8,753 shares as Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)’s stock rose 27.55%. The Jane Street Group Llc holds 62,553 shares with $2.72 million value, up from 53,800 last quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd now has $14.70B valuation. The stock decreased 3.21% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $61.74. About 938,096 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased Global Blood Therapeutics Inc stake by 10,261 shares to 14,383 valued at $762,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Halfmoon Parent Inc stake by 7,526 shares and now owns 64,027 shares. United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll accumulated 281 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 31,060 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership has 1,228 shares. Invesco Limited reported 5.28 million shares. California Employees Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 508,072 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited owns 0.43% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 968,767 shares. Walleye Trading Lc owns 16,789 shares. The Illinois-based High Pointe Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.41% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 27,661 are held by Paloma Partners Co. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia holds 60,077 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bridgewater LP accumulated 23,892 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corp invested in 250,902 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 146,573 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 352,422 shares.

