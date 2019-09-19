Jane Street Group Has Increased Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Position by $307,800; As Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Stock Declined, Peoples Financial Services Raised Its Holding

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 14.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 30,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 238,457 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45M, up from 207,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 339,631 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades CNH Industrial’s senior debt to Ba1, affirms Ba1 corporate family rating and improves outlook to positive; 16/04/2018 – CNH SAYS ASC 606 REV. STANDARDS WON’T HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: DEREK NEILSON APPOINTED INTERIM CEO; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE BUYBACK WILL BE FOR UP TO $700 MILLION; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL 1Q ADJ NET $204M, EST. $141.3M; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cnhi’s Senior Debt To Ba1, Affirms Ba1 Cfr; Outlook Changed To Positive; 27/04/2018 – CNHI SEES FY INDUSTRIAL NET SALES ABOUT $28B, EST. $27.86B; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 21/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Peoples Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) by 130.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peoples Financial Services Corp bought 24,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 43,662 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $713,000, up from 18,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peoples Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $19.97. About 506,698 shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE AND ESL ANNOUNCE INTERNATIONAL ESPORTS PARTNERSHIP; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – MERGER OF BHARTI INFRATEL AND INDUS TOWERS; 14/05/2018 – Vodafone Service Revenue, Guidance in Focus — Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Vodafone Group PLC Otlk To Neg; Afrms Rtg; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Succession Plan Effective Oct 1, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Vodafone Warriors Launch Grandstand Millionaire Competition Through Game-Day Mobile App; 27/03/2018 – VODAFONE ZAMBIA COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover of Liberty Global assets; 06/03/2018 – Ofcom opens net neutrality investigation into Three and Vodafone

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $56.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 256,586 shares to 67,814 shares, valued at $17.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (Call) (NYSE:ABX) by 314,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IDU).

