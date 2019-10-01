Jane Street Group Has Cut Parker Hannifin (PH) Position by $7.07 Million; Share Value Declined; Visa (V) Holder Marsico Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $527,823 as Share Value Rose

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 81.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 41,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 9,392 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60 million, down from 51,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $176.96. About 451,144 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – INVENTORIES AT QTR-END $1.73 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has Annual Rev of About $60M; 15/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 19/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Raises Dividend to 76c Vs. 66c; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $7.76-EPS $7.96; 19/04/2018 – Parker Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.76 TO $7.96 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 14/03/2018 – Main Wheel & Brake STC Kit Now Available for Pilatus PC-7 Mk1 Aircraft

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 0.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 3,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $217.44M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $173.88. About 3.96 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees

Analysts await Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.68 earnings per share, down 5.63% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.84 per share. PH’s profit will be $344.37 million for 16.51 P/E if the $2.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by Parker-Hannifin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.03% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.40 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.