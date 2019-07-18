Jane Street Group Has Cut Its Position in Brunswick (BC) as Valuation Rose; E (ETFC) Holder Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Cut Holding by $336,536

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in E (ETFC) by 52.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 7,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,747 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $312,000, down from 14,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in E for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.92. About 34,100 shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 68.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 27,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,573 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633,000, down from 39,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 24,781 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 18.72% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 24/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q; 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Net $80.5M; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – EXPECT MARINE BUSINESSES’ TOP-LINE PERFORMANCE TO BENEFIT FROM CONTINUATION OF SOLID GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 13/03/2018 – VP Dekker Gifts 200 Of Brunswick Corp; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY EPS OF $0.91; 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exchange Traded Concepts Tr by 24,244 shares to 56,533 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 726,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Santander Sa (NYSE:SAN).

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. BC’s profit will be $128.00 million for 7.92 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 48.48% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $142,103 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges Management has 1.68% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 330,620 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Comerica National Bank & Trust invested 0.02% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Capital Fund Sa owns 0.04% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 91,890 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 788,872 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Voya Mngmt Lc holds 0.17% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) or 1.52 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Polar Asset Mgmt Ptnrs accumulated 583,361 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Vanguard invested in 7.79 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.22% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 17,903 shares. 112,194 are held by Valueworks Lc. Moreover, Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 1.7% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). 216,051 are held by Tiaa Cref Investment Lc. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 31,000 shares.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc Cl A by 8,685 shares to 18,010 shares, valued at $825,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 10,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr S&P 400 Mid Cap Value Etf (MDYV).