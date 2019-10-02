Jane Street Group Has Cut Holding in Gilead Sciences (Put) (GILD) by $448,900; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holder Aureus Asset Management Has Lifted Holding

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 1,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 59,956 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.61M, up from 58,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $8.58 during the last trading session, reaching $278.82. About 647,904 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 29/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Put) (GILD) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 153,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.40 million, down from 160,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $62.06. About 1.70M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 16/04/2018 – GILD: NEW: SCOTUS asks the solicitor general to weigh in on a False Claims Act petition (Gilead Sciences Inc. v. U.S. es rel. Campie, No. 17-936). The materiality issue raised in that case could affect a related retaliation claim brought by the employee; 18/04/2018 – Astellas Announces Sale of Certain Agensys Research Facilities to Kite, a Gilead Company; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark invested in 0.22% or 400,576 shares. Millennium Mgmt accumulated 2.21 million shares. Minnesota-based Us Bancorp De has invested 0.22% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Sol Capital Management invested 0.2% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Mawer Investment Ltd stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ftb Advsr Inc reported 144,499 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Corp reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Rodgers Brothers owns 0.39% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 20,550 shares. Ally Fin, a Michigan-based fund reported 70,000 shares. Long Road Investment Counsel Lc holds 1.02% or 25,600 shares. Cibc World Corporation invested in 339,646 shares or 0.18% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 0.08% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Kentucky Retirement has 59,216 shares. Archford Cap Strategies has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Company owns 10,953 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $56.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GSC) by 24,293 shares to 80,988 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 6,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (Put) (SLV).

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18B for 9.02 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maple Capital Mngmt reported 1,816 shares. Mackenzie Corp stated it has 11,462 shares. Parametric Portfolio Llc invested 0.28% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cohen Cap holds 77,685 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id holds 1.51% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 56,790 shares. Oppenheimer And Co accumulated 84,504 shares or 0.67% of the stock. New York-based Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moneta Group Invest Advsr Llc accumulated 77,119 shares. Raymond James & Associate stated it has 318,399 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,716 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. North Amer Mgmt owns 0.22% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 4,754 shares. Orbimed Advsrs Llc, New York-based fund reported 462,800 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial has invested 0.24% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). D E Shaw And owns 179,183 shares. King Luther Mngmt Corporation stated it has 1.30 million shares.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $812.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Class A (NYSE:BAH) by 75,624 shares to 296,783 shares, valued at $19.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,059 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).