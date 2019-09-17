Jane Street Group Has Boosted Stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (Put) (PNC) as Share Value Rose; As Celgene (CELG) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Financial Counselors Has Cut Holding

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (Put) (PNC) by 146.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 29,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 50,100 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.88 million, up from 20,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $139.93. About 1.39M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 65.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 7,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 4,029 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $372,000, down from 11,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $98.9. About 1.78 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 09/04/2018 – Novartis bets big on gene therapy with $8.7 bln AveXis deal; 23/05/2018 – CELG EQUITY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plain; 23/04/2018 – CELGENE CAN INCREASE NUMBER OF PRODUCTS TO 10 FROM 8; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 30/04/2018 – Celgene at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corp to Execute $2B Accelerated Share Repurchase Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $56.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carvana Co (Call) by 27,900 shares to 19,900 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,113 shares to 82,409 shares, valued at $10.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.58 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.