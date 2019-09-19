Jane Street Group Has Boosted Seaworld Entmt (Call) (SEAS) Stake; Agilent Technologies Has 1.07 Sentiment

Jane Street Group Llc increased Seaworld Entmt Inc (Call) (SEAS) stake by 768.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jane Street Group Llc acquired 72,200 shares as Seaworld Entmt Inc (Call) (SEAS)’s stock rose 14.71%. The Jane Street Group Llc holds 81,600 shares with $2.53 million value, up from 9,400 last quarter. Seaworld Entmt Inc (Call) now has $2.21B valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 938,721 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 08/05/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Exclusive: SeaWorld San Antonio president talks new messaging and momentum; 26/03/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – DENISE GODREAU IS LEAVING HER POSITION AS THE CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in SeaWorld; 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT RECEIVED A WRITTEN WELLS NOTICE; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Rises Above Expectations As Attendance Increases — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C

Agilent Technologies Inc (A) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 255 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 238 reduced and sold equity positions in Agilent Technologies Inc. The funds in our database now have: 254.70 million shares, down from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Agilent Technologies Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 7 to 5 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 59 Reduced: 179 Increased: 185 New Position: 70.

Among 2 analysts covering SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SeaWorld Entertainment has $39 highest and $3100 lowest target. $34.67’s average target is 23.56% above currents $28.06 stock price. SeaWorld Entertainment had 4 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 21 to “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 28 by FBR Capital.

Jane Street Group Llc decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) stake by 139,253 shares to 15,247 valued at $11.17M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Western Digital Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:WDC) stake by 202,800 shares and now owns 195,500 shares. Lennox Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:LII) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold SEAS shares while 54 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.08 million shares or 10.15% less from 55.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,309 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.34M shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Gru Inc reported 60 shares. Monarch Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.31% or 293,769 shares. Cooper Creek Ptnrs Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 234,700 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability reported 64,407 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc holds 251,153 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 46,900 are owned by Alberta Inv Management Corporation. Catalyst Advisors Lc accumulated 43,500 shares. Susquehanna International Gp Ltd Liability Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 360,195 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 14,000 shares. Us State Bank De reported 51 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Company has 137,381 shares.

Bluespruce Investments Lp holds 8.17% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. for 2.74 million shares. Beaconlight Capital Llc owns 275,963 shares or 5.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 4.03% invested in the company for 1.30 million shares. The Norway-based Sector Gamma As has invested 3.47% in the stock. Findlay Park Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 4.50 million shares.

The stock increased 0.43% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 864,773 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) has risen 7.40% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 24/05/2018 – Agilent and University of Duisburg-Essen Announce Collaboration Agreement; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 18/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Webcasts for the Investment Community; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES 2ND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Agilent Technologies on March 13 for “In-source collision-induced heating and activation of; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL FOR $250M; 25/04/2018 – Agilent Thought Leader Award Presented to Drs. Brandon Ruotolo and Kristina Hakansson; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN, FOR $105M; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70, REV VIEW $4.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Acquire Assets of Ultra Scientific