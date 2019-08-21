Jane Street Group Decreased Its Holding in Wabtec (Put) (WAB) as Shares Rose; Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stock Declined While Delphi Management Upped Stake

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $48.79. About 8.45M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (Put) (WAB) by 30.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 24,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 55,800 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11 million, down from 80,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $69.41. About 806,375 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT REGULATORY HURDLES; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump’s ZTE U-turn; Xerox-Fujifilm; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 20/05/2018 – CNBC International: GE nears $20 billion deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 20/05/2018 – IBT: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal To Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE FOR REV. & EARNINGS/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain, California-based fund reported 306 shares. Franklin Resources Inc, California-based fund reported 202,370 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department accumulated 0% or 135 shares. Vigilant Capital Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 150 shares. 4,978 were reported by Amg Natl Bankshares. First Foundation Advsrs holds 3,213 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0% or 227 shares. Sage Financial Group accumulated 21 shares or 0% of the stock. Comml Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 603,928 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jnba Finance Advsr, a Minnesota-based fund reported 23 shares. New York-based Tiedemann Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 169 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 70,551 shares. Knott David M reported 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Moreover, Beddow Capital Mgmt has 0.44% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. Shares for $1.19 billion were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO on Friday, August 9. Shares for $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. The insider DeNinno David L bought 3,000 shares worth $193,530.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:STX) by 26,100 shares to 54,000 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 17,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00 million and $107.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,524 shares to 13,881 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Commercial Real Estate Group (NYSE:ACRE) by 32,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,412 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE).