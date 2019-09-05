Jane Street Group Cut Its Stake in Newell Brands (NWL) by $1.62 Million as Shares Declined; Wisconsin Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Wex (WEX) by $573,000

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 62.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 107,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 65,517 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 173,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 940,123 shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD SEEKS TO ELECT MINORITY OF NEWELL BRANDS BOARD; 20/03/2018 – Starboard nominees to Newell board withdraw after Icahn move; 04/05/2018 – Newell expands divestiture plan, to sell Waddington for $2.3 bln; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands appoints Icahn-designated directors to board; 11/04/2018 – Widen Launches New Video Asset Management Solutions for Digital Marketers; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Issue Open Letter to Hldrs; 19/03/2018 – Newell Gets New Ally as Icahn Takes 7% Stake (Video); 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Beats Profit Expectations, Revenue Was In Line — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Former Newell director may bid for the company’s brands

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 21,105 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, down from 24,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.07B market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $6.91 during the last trading session, reaching $209.52. About 53,220 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director; 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™; 04/05/2018 – lnfinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NWL’s profit will be $237.10M for 7.71 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 16,800 shares to 22,300 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 26,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Paychex Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19 million and $112.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 375 shares to 2,015 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 16.83% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.02 per share. WEX’s profit will be $102.13 million for 22.19 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.41% EPS growth.