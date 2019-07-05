Jane Street Group Boosted Its Metlife (Call) (MET) Stake by $6.14 Million; Stock Value Rose; Btim Decreased Church & Dwight (CHD) Position by $5.63 Million

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 79,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 697,737 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.70M, down from 777,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 549,816 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500.

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (Call) (MET) by 81.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 146,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 326,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.92M, up from 180,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $50.7. About 1.89M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Driven by Favorable Underwriting, Volume Growth, Effects of Tax Reform; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net Investment Income $4.2B; 15/03/2018 – MetLife Recognized as a Top Company for Female Executives; 22/05/2018 – MetLife’s Board Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Local Economic Outlook Pushes Small Business Optimism to Record High; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Adjusted Earnings for EMEA Up 8%; 30/03/2018 – METLIFE – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER INSURANCE SOLUTIONS TO TRAVELLERS THROUGH TENCENT’S WESURE ONLINE INSURANCE PLATFORM; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.42-SHR, FROM $0.40, EST. $0.40; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtim

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wunderlich Managemnt accumulated 28,337 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt holds 0.04% or 7,370 shares. 1.06 million are owned by Waddell Reed Fincl. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Llc has 0.01% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Quantres Asset Limited invested in 0.36% or 11,800 shares. Carnegie Asset Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 18,870 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs invested 0.08% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora, Illinois-based fund reported 52,798 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 1.92M shares. Gulf Intll Natl Bank (Uk) stated it has 200,322 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation holds 51,584 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Sigma Planning reported 0.04% stake. Aviva Public Ltd Llc reported 308,064 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt invested 0.39% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr (Put) (SKF) by 82,900 shares to 29,900 shares, valued at $582,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CME) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (Put) (NYSE:YUM).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $15.59 million activity. Dierker Richard A sold $1.12 million worth of stock or 16,880 shares.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equit (NYSE:ARE) by 3,550 shares to 24,965 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 11,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 481,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 326,186 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 1.62 million shares. C M Bidwell Associates reported 5,845 shares stake. Spinnaker owns 53,340 shares. 386,528 were reported by Welch Forbes Ltd Co. California State Teachers Retirement has 0.06% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 408,786 shares. Washington Bankshares holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 3,992 shares. Stifel Corporation invested in 0.22% or 1.11M shares. M Kraus owns 111,981 shares. Johnson Counsel Inc accumulated 20,873 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Limited invested 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Bessemer Securities Ltd Liability reported 0.3% stake. Assetmark has invested 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited owns 0.02% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 3,245 shares. Ipswich Inv Com owns 44,466 shares.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CHD’s profit will be $126.02 million for 35.74 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.

