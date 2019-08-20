Jane Street Group Boosted Bunge Limited (BG) Stake by $2.97 Million; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holder Marsico Capital Management Trimmed Holding

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 18.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 55,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 244,995 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.79M, down from 300,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.53. About 2.81M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $23.7 BLN TO $24.2 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s earnings beat expectations, and its improved outlook overcomes regulatory setback; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Alimta Rev $499.6M; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM & LILLY REPORT AN ACADEMIC PACT WITH UNIVE; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 11/05/2018 – Forteo (teriparatide; Eli Lilly) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – ADULTS WITH OBESITY TREATED WITH SEMAGLUTIDE LOST UP TO 13.8% OF THEIR BODY WEIGHT AFTER 52 WEEKS SIGNIFICANTLY MORE THAN THOSE TREATED WITH PLACEBO; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 209.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 56,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 82,898 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, up from 26,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $55.01. About 746,738 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 18/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 18; 25/05/2018 – Bunge at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 – Bunge’s Talks to Sell Itself to ADM Are Progressing at a Slow Pace; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM and Bunge Have Stalled; 30/05/2018 – Bunge at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – CORBION NV CORB.AS – CORBION AND BUNGE ARE 50.1%/49.9% PARTNERS IN SB RENEWABLE OILS; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 19; 20/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 20; 23/05/2018 – Brazil fines 5 grain trading firms, farmers connected to deforestation; 24/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 24

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 4 sales for $103.40 million activity. $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was bought by Smiley Joshua L on Wednesday, June 5.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 7,233 shares to 48,903 shares, valued at $7.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 32,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Livanova Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) (NYSE:DAL) by 361,500 shares to 304,800 shares, valued at $15.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc (Call) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fireeye Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FEYE).