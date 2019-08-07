Jana Partners Upped Its Conagra Brands (CAG) Position; Bbt Capital Management Has Decreased Its Continental Bldg Prods (CBPX) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 14.96M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.04 million, up from 13.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 3.97M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 22/03/2018 – Net sales in Conagra’s frozen food business rose 3 percent to $689 million in the quarter; 11/04/2018 – USDA: CONAGRA RECALLS SALISBURY STEAK ON POSSIBLE CONTAMINATION; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 22/04/2018 – DJ Conagra Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAG); 06/03/2018 – Smucker, Conagra Call Off Wesson Oil Deal After FTC Challenge; 05/03/2018 – FTC TO SEEK TEMPORARY ORDER ON JM SMUCKER, CONAGRA DEAL; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – Kathy Ireland Discusses Relationship with Level Brands in Video Presentation; 11/04/2018 – USDA: Conagra Brands Inc. Recalls Salisbury Steak Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (CBPX) by 64.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 20,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 11,512 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285,000, down from 32,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Continental Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.33% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 277,730 shares traded or 24.59% up from the average. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 21.09% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged; 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX); 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ifrah Serv reported 7,341 shares. Retail Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Oppenheimer & Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 710,031 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.01% or 25,317 shares. Qs Limited Liability owns 39,675 shares. Natl Pension Ser holds 497,324 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 754,469 shares. 7,801 are held by Profund Llc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Banque Pictet Cie, Switzerland-based fund reported 24,800 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Advisory Alpha Lc holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank owns 609 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.13% or 25,000 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. 1,600 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares with value of $48,096 were bought by Arora Anil. 25,000 shares valued at $668,250 were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P on Friday, June 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold CBPX shares while 52 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 0.73% less from 34.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Moreover, Secor Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.26% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 25,262 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 5.12M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.01% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Paloma Partners Mgmt owns 9,934 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 9,560 are held by Raymond James Assoc. 204 are held by Dubuque Bancshares & Tru Com. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc holds 0% or 436,350 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 110 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Bluemountain Cap Llc owns 20,036 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv owns 3,099 shares. Canandaigua National Bank Trust owns 0.04% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 8,394 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 143,720 shares or 0% of all its holdings.