Jana Partners Stake In Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Was Lifted; Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX) as Share Value Declined

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $99.59. About 2.40 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 1179.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 868,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 941,895 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.42 million, up from 73,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $94.13. About 627,168 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 05/04/2018 – Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Hiring of Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – EXCLUDING ALL CHARGES, QTRLY NET EARNINGS ROSE 15% TO $208 MLN, OR $1.67 PER DILUTED SHARE; 05/03/2018 Movies: Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph, 2019 Oscar Hosts?; 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to iconic luxury brands such as Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton and Sotheby’s that offer updated products and marketing; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $110 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 16/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Appoints Tiffany Ringer as Wood County Register of Deeds; 05/04/2018 – Impac Mortgage Holdings Hires Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy, and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 06/04/2018 – Tiffany Adds Board Member as Three Depart; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice President and Senior Legal

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.73 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 95,078 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company Il reported 0.12% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.28% or 165,499 shares. First Natl Trust invested in 0.4% or 41,823 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon invested in 0.18% or 6.70M shares. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 195,347 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 910,677 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Comm invested in 0.01% or 8,357 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0.05% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 54,000 were accumulated by Hennessy Advsr Inc. Moreover, Rowland Invest Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 1,600 shares. Raymond James accumulated 802,195 shares. Davis R M holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 405,631 shares. Cetera Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 11,576 shares. Aldebaran Finance Incorporated holds 23,105 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio.

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20 million and $190.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 33,560 shares to 93,715 shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp New F (NYSE:CCL) by 6,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.