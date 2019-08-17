Jana Partners Stake in Jack In The Box (JACK) Has Decreased by $53.09 Million; Target (TGT) Shareholder Ls Investment Advisors Upped Holding by $303,120

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 41.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 655,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 932,132 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.56 million, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $87.55. About 485,056 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 80,758 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48M, up from 76,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $84.21. About 4.71M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 03/04/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS NY FOOTPRINT WITH 3 MORE SMALL-FORMAT STORES; 03/04/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY ACROSS NORTHWEST; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS DELIVERY SERVICE OPTIONS; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Job Applicants Enter Settlement With Target Corp Over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 21/05/2018 – Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 16/04/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER SHIP TO HOME SERVICE FROM STORES IN 5 CITIES; 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 146,222 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 4,546 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 440,665 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 436,136 shares. Davidson Kempner Cap Mngmt LP reported 324,744 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 18,531 shares. 7,757 were accumulated by Ancora Limited Liability Company. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Freshford Cap Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 228,458 shares or 3.55% of the stock. Moreover, Highstreet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 24 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 41,215 shares. Thb Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 5,082 shares. Ameritas Prns invested in 0.04% or 9,675 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 745 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 16,273 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

