Jana Partners Stake in Conagra Brands (CAG) Increased by $38.32 Million as Market Value Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose While Chesapeake Asset Management Lifted Stake by $477,633

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 14.96M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.04 million, up from 13.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $28.27. About 4.12M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 61C, EST. 57C; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker, Conagra to Terminate Agreement to Acquire Wesson Oil Brand From Conagra; 15/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS; 05/03/2018 – FTC CHALLENGES PURCHASE OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND; 19/04/2018 – BIGS Sunflower Seeds Launches First-Ever Taco Bell “Taco Supreme” Flavor Seeds; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 09/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Awards Employee-Led Sustainability And Innovation Projects; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS EVALUATION OF ROLE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS WITHIN ITS PORTFOLIO

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 4,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,147 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 9,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99M and $58.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,555 shares to 20,290 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 14,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,422 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn owns 0.4% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 12.08 million shares. Oakwood Capital Mgmt Limited Company Ca reported 2.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Roffman Miller Assocs Pa holds 2.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 219,184 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company stated it has 15,805 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Friess Associate Ltd, a Wyoming-based fund reported 140,715 shares. First United Bank Tru reported 6,880 shares. Harvey Management Incorporated holds 0.24% or 4,500 shares. Olstein Mngmt LP holds 1.62% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 88,500 shares. 160,682 are owned by Associated Banc. Massachusetts-based Page Arthur B has invested 1.82% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Roberts Glore And Incorporated Il holds 0.54% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,748 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.49% or 182,981 shares. Fca Tx stated it has 7,347 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc accumulated 8,468 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has 0.32% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Looking for More Pre-Earnings Magic from Disney – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney Stock Is Poised to Win the Next Decade Hands Down – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Stock Has Runway, but Not in the Short-Term – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “6 Stocks to Buy and 1 to Sell Based on Insider Trading – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Growth From Meat Alternatives Could Boost ConAgra’s Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Conagra Brands Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams (SHW) , ConAgra Brands (CAG), and NL Industries (NL) agree to pay $305 million to settle lead paint lawsuit in California – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group reported 53.98 million shares. 37,764 are owned by Aull Monroe Mngmt. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 18,955 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Limited has 0.14% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 164,572 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Coho Prns Ltd reported 4.36M shares or 2.73% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 5.04 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com owns 5,050 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 75,475 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 1,466 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.01% or 18,000 shares. Scotia Cap Inc accumulated 0.01% or 33,449 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 35,291 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Fincl Corporation In, Indiana-based fund reported 42,492 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. 1,600 shares valued at $48,096 were bought by Arora Anil on Tuesday, April 16. On Friday, June 28 OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 25,000 shares.