Jana Partners Raised Holding in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) as Stock Declined; Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Stake in Nike (NKE) as Shares Rose

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 1179.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 868,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 941,895 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.42M, up from 73,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $89.56. About 1.36M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Profits Hurt by Tax Charges; 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to luxury brands such as Tiffany. Investors should too, says analyst; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities About $700M; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY 1Q EPS $1.14, EST. 83C; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co reported a 8.5 percent rise in quarterly sales, boosted by strong demand for its high-end silver and gold fashion jewelry during the holiday shopping season; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 EPS $4.50-EPS $4.70; 05/04/2018 – CTA Promotes Karen Chupka to EVP, Tiffany Moore to SVP; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Comps Up Low- to Mid-Single Digits; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q EPS 50c; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5 pct on strong holiday quarter

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 37,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 28,593 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, down from 65,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 5.46 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Oregonian: Nike purge continues — five more managers out; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.21% or 378,340 shares. Tuttle Tactical holds 5,641 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) has 0.33% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Corda Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 113,792 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited owns 9,005 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. South State has invested 0.38% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Windward Management Ca reported 397,351 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Condor Capital has 0.32% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Andra Ap reported 87,800 shares. Main Street Lc invested in 3,513 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.44% or 20.94M shares. Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Royal Bank & Trust Of Scotland Group Inc Plc stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Com has 0.31% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

