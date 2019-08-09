Jana Partners Position In Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Was Upped; First Dallas Securities Has Decreased Costco Wholesale (COST) Stake by $338,800 as Share Value Rose

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 40.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 1,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 2,030 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492,000, down from 3,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $272.27. About 484,840 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 1179.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 868,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 941,895 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.42 million, up from 73,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $89. About 577,373 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Declines After Doldrums Persist in Most of the World; 06/04/2018 – Variety: Tiffany Haddish to Produce Comedy Series `Unsubscribed’ in Development at HBO; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF ABOUT $700 MLN FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q EPS $1.14; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Net $61.9M; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co.’s Six Priorities Under Alessandro Bogliolo; 04/04/2018 – Tiffany Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOARD HAS APPROVED $250M BUYBACK THROUGH ASR DEAL; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Tiffany shines; 05/03/2018 Movies: Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph, 2019 Oscar Hosts?

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $139.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep (NYSE:ENLC) by 37,245 shares to 240,052 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 21,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Hodges Fund (HDPMX).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 26.90 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.