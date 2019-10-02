Jana Partners Position In Jack In The Box (JACK) Was Has Raised; As Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Call) (REGN) Market Value Declined, Family Management Lowered Stake

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 939,532 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.47M, up from 932,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $91.68. About 468,957 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Call) (REGN) by 79.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 6,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 1,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $563,000, down from 8,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $274.13. About 490,454 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 3 DUPIXEN TRIAL RESULTS; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMA-PHASE 3 TRIAL EVALUATING EYLEA INJECTION IN MODERATELY SEVERE TO SEVERE NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Share First Positive Clinical Data for Cemiplimab in Advanced Non-small Cell Lung Cancer at ASCO; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q EPS $4.16; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) as Potential Treatment for lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMA – 58 PCT OF EYLEA-TREATED PATIENTS EXPERIENCED TWO-STEP OR GREATER IMPROVEMENT FROM BASELINE ON DIABETIC RETINOPATHY SEVERITY SCALE (DRSS) AT WEEK 24; 11/05/2018 – BAYER AG BAYGn.DE – BAYER RECEIVES APPROVAL FOR EYLEA® IN CHINA

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $48.61 million activity.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $254.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen New York Amt Qlt Muni (NRK) by 55,675 shares to 123,795 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 44,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 71.24 million shares or 0.02% less from 71.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) holds 0.1% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 4,840 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.08% or 16,500 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp owns 0% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 1,303 shares. Cwm Lc invested in 0% or 518 shares. Tudor Et Al reported 0.01% stake. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 1,958 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 5,173 shares. Jnba Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 13 shares. Products Ptnrs holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 28,007 shares. Moreover, Psagot Inv House Limited has 0% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 284 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Company invested in 30,111 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg invested in 0.16% or 124,622 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 36,674 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.09% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals: Interesting, But No Catalyst Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Regeneron Is Still A Deep Value Play – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Regeneron Priced Right For Long-Term Investors – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Piper likes Edwards Lifesciences in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Time to Focus on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) for Strong Earnings Growth Potential – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 17, 2018.

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $5.13 EPS, up 0.59% or $0.03 from last year’s $5.1 per share. REGN’s profit will be $563.43M for 13.36 P/E if the $5.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.29 actual EPS reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.02% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cowen Prime Services Wins HFM US Hedge Fund Services Award 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on October 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 01, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Jack in the Box Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JACK) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 26, 2019.