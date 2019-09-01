Jana Partners Position in Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Has Lowered by $114.52 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Micron Technology (MU) Valuation Rose, Delta Capital Management Increased Holding

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 144.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 41,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 70,920 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 29,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 15.03 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 2.66 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.60M, down from 5.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.91. About 836,752 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert)

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $183.38M for 8.92 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HDS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Reaction History: HD SUPPLY HLDGS, 60.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 5.3% Sensitive – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Value Investors Buy HD Supply (HDS) Stock? – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HDS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HD Supply (HDS) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 103,760 were accumulated by Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 128,252 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stanley reported 0.3% stake. 91,891 are held by Cap Inc Ok. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.06% or 373,872 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Co reported 7,525 shares stake. Schroder Inv Management Gp accumulated 280,600 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 70,856 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Axa reported 384,384 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0.1% or 612,667 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York owns 0.04% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 7,834 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 196 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al reported 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Pnc Services Grp Inc owns 35,291 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 1,052 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tekne Mngmt Ltd Co holds 5.72% or 534,136 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Financial invested 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Norinchukin Bancorporation The has 215,977 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 202,456 shares. Wetherby Asset holds 18,954 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department owns 5,835 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 65,539 shares. British Columbia Investment invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). North Star Corp holds 0.01% or 1,034 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc holds 9.75 million shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability stated it has 13,286 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Donald Smith And accumulated 5.71 million shares or 9.05% of the stock. Dorsey Whitney Tru Company Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Sunbelt Secs stated it has 8,780 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Moreover, Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 9,778 shares.