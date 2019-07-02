Jana Partners Maintains Stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF); As Pfizer Usd0.05 Common Stock (PFE) Market Value Declined, Holder Rathbone Brothers Plc Has Lifted Its Position

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Usd0.05 Common Stock (PFE) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 25,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 507,320 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.55 million, up from 482,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Usd0.05 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.12. About 10.74 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer in a Quandary Over Consumer-Health Business (Video); 22/03/2018 – Pfizer has been hoping to fetch as much as $20 billion for its consumer health business, which includes familiar over-the-counter brands such as Advil and Chapstick lip balm; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 17/05/2018 – Pfizer: LYRICA Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint; 16/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Former Novartis CEO regrets Cohen contract as top lawyer resigns; Pfizer wins biosimilar approval; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer Biosimilar RETACRIT (Epoetin Alfa-Epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS AT HIGH RISK OF RENAL CELL CARCINOMA RECURRENCE AFTER SURGERY; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 1179.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 868,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 941,895 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.42 million, up from 73,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $92.34. About 1.12 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 29/03/2018 – City of Chicago: TIF Would Support New Pullman Health Clinic; 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to iconic luxury brands such as Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton and Sotheby’s that offer updated products and marketing; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany’s same-store sales beat estimates; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities About $700M; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY SEES FY EPS $4.50 TO $4.70, SAW $4.25 TO $4.45; 14/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 12/03/2018 – French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy designed Audrey Hepburn’s little black dress in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S PRESIDENT BIO WANTS REVIEW OF MINING LICENSES – GOVT SPOKESMAN; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q-End Net Inventories $2.3B, Up 4%; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 EPS $4.50-EPS $4.70

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Fincl Advsrs Lc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Canal Commerce has invested 2.4% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv Incorporated holds 0.41% or 34,091 shares. State Bank Of Stockton reported 11,897 shares. Cobblestone Capital Ltd Liability Ny owns 40,180 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. 100,037 were reported by Whalerock Point Prns. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel reported 16,326 shares. King Wealth holds 14,392 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Mai Mgmt has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 235,004 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Cap City Fl accumulated 5,376 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.55% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 1.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Petrus Tru Company Lta accumulated 0.04% or 5,463 shares.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Usd0.001 Cls C Common Stock by 2,589 shares to 42,065 shares, valued at $49.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp Npv Common Stock (NYSE:BAC) by 14,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,138 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc Usd0.008 Common Stock.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.