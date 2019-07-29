Jana Partners Maintains Position in Conagra Brands (CAG); Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Lowered Stake in Facebook (FB) as Share Price Rose

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.01 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/03/2018 – ICO PUBLISHES BLOG POST ON FACEBOOK/WHATSAPP; 25/05/2018 – ITALY’S CONTE PLEDGES HELPING BANK VICTIMS A PRIORITY:FACEBOOK; 07/03/2018 – Walton EMC Chosen to Serve New Facebook Data Center with Renewable Energy; 23/04/2018 – Vice president of ads Rob Goldman says some of the data is gathered by Facebook and some is provided by advertisers; 02/05/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the middle of Facebook’s privacy scandal, has filed for bankruptcy; 20/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is an “emperor for life” and not accountable to anybody, says Yale’s Jeff Sonnenfeld; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is taking on Angie’s List and Amazon Home Services; 19/04/2018 – Facebook’s facial recognition technology may not meet strict new EU data rules, a top watchdog says; 26/03/2018 – $FB and $SHOP unholy alliance explained here; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Mark Zuckerberg expected to address Facebook employees about Cambridge Analytica scandal at 1pm ET on Friday

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.42M shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 14.96M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.04M, up from 13.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 3.49M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 15/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BIGS Sunflower Seeds Launches First-Ever Taco Bell “Taco Supreme” Flavor Seeds; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS – ON MAY 2, CO & JANA PARTNERS MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE DISCLOSED AMENDED AND RESTATED COOPERATION AGREEMENT DATED MAY 27, 2016; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Reports Net Sales And EPS Growth In Third Quarter; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Cont Ops EPS 87c; 20/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Inc expected to post earnings of 56 cents a share – summary; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker’s Proposed $285M Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Brand Likely ‘Substantially to Lessen Competition’; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Board Increases Size to 12 Directors From 11; 05/03/2018 – FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn invested in 0.05% or 18,034 shares. Comm Bancorp reported 23,173 shares stake. Nomura Asset invested in 0.02% or 88,801 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank accumulated 754,469 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 75,475 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr Inc invested in 140,891 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers accumulated 564 shares. Vigilant Cap Limited Liability Co reported 428,770 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. F&V Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 3.9% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Bancorporation Of America De owns 5.04 million shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co holds 1.55 million shares. 409,151 were reported by D E Shaw And. 7,138 were reported by Oakworth Cap. Ellington Management Limited reported 25,900 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 1,600 shares valued at $48,096 was bought by Arora Anil. 10,000 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares with value of $299,865 were bought by GREGOR JOIE A.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Keysight Supports Leading Number of GCF Validated 5G Radio Frequency Conformance (RCT) Test Cases Following CAG#59 Meeting – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Food sector on watch after soft earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Growth From Meat Alternatives Could Boost ConAgra’s Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Conagra Brands Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Interested In Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Shakes Off FTC with Q2 Beat, Plus TSLA, PYPL & More – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Street Reacts To Visa’s Q3 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investors Betting Facebook’s Problems Are In The Past – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “What Analysts Are Saying About Facebook After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.04 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 5,300 shares. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15M and $562.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $9.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.