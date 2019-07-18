Jana Partners Lowered Its Stake in Jack In The Box (JACK) as Valuation Declined; As Devon Energy (DVN) Stock Rose, Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Raised by $799,490 Its Stake

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) by 27.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 25,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,990 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, up from 93,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $25.93. About 5.45 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 07/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $53; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: $1B Shr-Repurchase Program Under Way; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Rev $3.81B; 11/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL HELP SAVE $150 MILLION TO $200 MILLION ANNUALLY BY 2020; 26/03/2018 – Devon Energy eyes more asset sales to simplify portfolio; 01/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS FULL-YEAR 2018 OIL PRODUCTION OUTLOOK; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – DEVON ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 41.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 655,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 932,132 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.56 million, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.76. About 374,691 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (NYSE:BWA) by 101,515 shares to 7,352 shares, valued at $282,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,929 shares, and cut its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.