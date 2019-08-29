Jana Partners Lowered Its Jack In The Box (JACK) Position as Market Valuation Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Cleararc Capital Has Trimmed Its Position

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 41.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 655,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 932,132 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.56 million, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $85.71. About 525,570 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 4,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 128,514 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16M, down from 132,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $135.56. About 17.41M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $371.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,667 shares to 29,213 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southeast Asset Advsr accumulated 12,676 shares. Joho Ltd Llc reported 8.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ameritas Incorporated owns 355,653 shares. Lawson Kroeker Mgmt Ne has invested 4.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bellecapital Limited owns 9,762 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Lau Associate Limited Liability Company has 1.94% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 31,949 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Penbrook Mngmt Limited Company holds 45,215 shares or 5.55% of its portfolio. Savant Cap Llc has 59,661 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa owns 75,181 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Phocas Fincl holds 0.06% or 4,820 shares in its portfolio. Ima Wealth Inc accumulated 1% or 21,778 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd has 1.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Abner Herrman Brock Ltd invested in 4.65% or 255,574 shares. Moreover, Hendley Com has 5.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 87,650 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Huge Second Quarter Is Just the Beginning for Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft clarifies voice data privacy policy – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A Recent IPO In The Market’s Hottest Sector – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 12, 2019 : PENN, RIG, MSFT, AKAM, JD, NWL, WFC, CZR, ECA, AMRX, TEVA, SRE – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Simpson Manufacturing, Verizon Communications, Coca-Cola and Jack in the Box highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Banking tests Jack Ma’s lemons-to-lemonade skills – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Jack Henry (JKHY) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Play in the Face of Continued Economic Unclarity – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jack In The Box Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Management Ltd reported 2,978 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 16,273 shares. Iowa-based Principal Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Sei Invests, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,450 shares. 13D Lc reported 166,167 shares stake. 3,226 are held by Symphony Asset Management Ltd Liability Com. Citadel Ltd Liability Company owns 966,603 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 57,479 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.02% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). West Oak Cap reported 70 shares. Franklin Resources owns 4,273 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 4 shares stake. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 6 shares. Stifel Corporation invested in 0% or 7,614 shares.