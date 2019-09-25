Jana Partners Increases Position in Jack In The Box (JACK); As Nuance Communications (NUAN) Share Value Declined, Golden Gate Private Equity Boosted by $1.19 Million Its Position

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 939,532 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.47 million, up from 932,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $90.28. About 293,703 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) by 23.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 79,100 shares as the company's stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 419,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.69M, up from 340,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.18. About 2.25M shares traded or 18.39% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold NUAN shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 234.85 million shares or 10.23% less from 261.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 0% or 567 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 112,610 shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Liability Co accumulated 86,355 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Ftb Incorporated stated it has 432 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Putnam Limited Liability Company owns 195,635 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 36,902 are owned by Menta Capital Ltd Liability Co. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.02% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 12Th Street Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 1.20M shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 1,605 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Invs accumulated 0.02% or 438,827 shares. Intl Gp reported 0% stake. S&T Bank & Trust Pa holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 358,691 shares. Vanguard Grp has invested 0.02% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). First Tru Advsrs Lp has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 4.59 million shares.

Nuance Selects Industry Veteran Sanjay Dhawan to Lead Automotive Business (June 07, 2019). Nuance Appoints Tracy Krumme as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations (April 23, 2019).