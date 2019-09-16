Jana Partners Increases Holding in Jack In The Box (JACK); Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Stevens Capital Management LP Has Boosted Holding

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 109.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 231,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 444,179 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.20M, up from 212,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 6.18 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 939,532 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.47M, up from 932,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $87.98. About 364,066 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold JACK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 25.24 million shares or 7.17% less from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System owns 4,549 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Advisory reported 360,095 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 15,488 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% or 4,500 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited reported 64,735 shares. State Street owns 844,309 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 56,500 shares. Samlyn Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.86% stake. Jane Street Group Lc reported 2,810 shares stake. 725,755 were accumulated by Macquarie Limited. Victory Management Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Group holds 0.02% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) or 66,426 shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 168,290 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 1,585 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 229,073 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Brown-Forman (BF.B) Q1 Earnings Beat, Tariffs Hurt Sales – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alibaba to Keep Online-Shopping Crown Even As Jack Ma Exits – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Jack Henry (JKHY) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q4 – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY): Earnings To Drop Next Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 242,417 shares to 21,456 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 33,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,466 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.