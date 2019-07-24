Jana Partners Increased Its Conagra Brands (CAG) Holding; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Wisconsin Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding by $1.08 Million

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 95.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $57.23. About 15.95 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 14.96 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.04M, up from 13.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $28.62. About 3.14M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Richard H. Lenny as Chairman; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Anil Arora to Board; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS COMMENTS ON FTC POSITION ON WESSON PROPOSED SALE; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – Kathy Ireland Discusses Relationship with Level Brands in Video Presentation; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker, Conagra to Terminate Agreement to Acquire Wesson Oil Brand From Conagra; 06/03/2018 – Conagra Brands And The J.M. Smucker Company Terminate Agreement For Sale Of Wesson Oil Business; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Chas P & Assocs Pa Cpas invested 3.52% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 8,824 were reported by Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gm Advisory Group has 18,544 shares. Martin & Inc Tn has 0.78% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Adirondack Tru Co, New York-based fund reported 22,849 shares. Diversified Tru owns 174,358 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lvw has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Arkansas-based Ifrah Services Inc has invested 0.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 1.3% or 421,596 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp owns 16,936 shares. Williams Jones & Associate Limited Liability reported 607,479 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd stated it has 0.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Garde Cap, Washington-based fund reported 12,432 shares.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19 million and $112.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,250 shares to 29,768 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

