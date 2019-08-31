Jana Partners Holding in Jack In The Box (JACK) Has Lowered by $53.09 Million as Share Value Declined; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Declined, Liberty Capital Management Has Lowered by $961,346 Its Stake

Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 16,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,124 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.22M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 41.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 655,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 932,132 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.56M, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 424,045 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 16.77 million shares. Fayez Sarofim And stated it has 53,856 shares. Chemung Canal Trust Communication has invested 1.95% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bragg Fincl Advisors holds 1.03% or 133,467 shares. 547,265 are owned by Seizert Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corp. Amer And Mngmt reported 18,239 shares stake. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Co holds 121,073 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Howe Rusling holds 10,715 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Trustmark Retail Bank Department, Mississippi-based fund reported 83,216 shares. The Texas-based Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 1.03% or 68,239 shares. Kings Point Capital holds 0.12% or 10,098 shares in its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt owns 109,141 shares. 17,184 were reported by Cheviot Value Management.

