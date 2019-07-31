Jana Partners Holding in Jack In The Box (JACK) Has Cut by $53.09 Million as Share Value Declined; Kornitzer Capital Management Holding in Republic Services (RSG) Cut as Stock Value Rose

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 41.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 655,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 932,132 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.56 million, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $72.44. About 325,353 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 63,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 501,298 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.29 million, down from 564,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $89.46. About 660,645 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 1.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $1 per share. JACK’s profit will be $26.07M for 17.93 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.02% EPS growth.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05 million for 25.71 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

