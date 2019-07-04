Jana Partners Has Upped Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stake by $91.17 Million; Basswood Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) as Share Price Declined

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 1179.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 868,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 941,895 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.42M, up from 73,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $93.6. About 1.08M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 14/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tiffany & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TIF); 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Blazes 16% Higher – Will It Fizzle?; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Reports Fiscal 2017 Results; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q ADJ EPS $1.67, EST. $1.64; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – QTRLY SHR $0.50; 05/04/2018 – Impac Mortgage Holdings Hires Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy, and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 06/04/2018 – Variety: Tiffany Haddish to Produce Comedy Series `Unsubscribed’ in Development at HBO; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q-End Net Inventories $2.3B, Up 4%

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 59.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 255,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 173,642 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13M, down from 429,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 206,208 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parke Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 89,500 shares to 437,056 shares, valued at $9.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 235,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 516,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LBAI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sirios Cap Management LP accumulated 72,381 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0% or 13,905 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.04% or 19,430 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp accumulated 0.04% or 3.84 million shares. Cipher Cap LP has 0.15% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 105,660 shares. Mackenzie Corporation stated it has 72,715 shares. Moreover, Shine Invest Advisory Ser Inc has 0.02% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 1,132 shares. Pitcairn Co invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 30,040 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Fmr Ltd Llc owns 451,964 shares. Moreover, Broadview Advsr Llc has 2.25% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 201,400 shares. Davis Cap Ptnrs Limited Co has invested 5.26% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Shell Asset Mgmt owns 12,867 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $88,108 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $92,000 was made by MCAUSLAN ROBERT REOCH on Monday, January 28. Theisen Randall S sold 2,370 shares worth $109,233.