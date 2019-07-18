Jana Partners Has Trimmed Position in Jack In The Box (JACK) by $53.09 Million; Van Den Berg Management I Lowered Seabridge Gold (SA) Holding by $549,708; Valuation Declined

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 41.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 655,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 932,132 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.56M, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $77.3. About 175,114 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 45,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.70 million, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.35M market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.58. About 297,132 shares traded. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 6.60% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 01/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Publishes 2017 Annual Report; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake Project; 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA; 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM; 20/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A; 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Assocs LP accumulated 3,775 shares. Hsbc Public Limited holds 76,265 shares. Sei Invests holds 12,450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 67,426 shares. Axa reported 4,700 shares. United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,310 shares. Aperio Group Lc owns 29,210 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 242,310 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 30,938 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California-based Symphony Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 16,273 shares. Caxton Associates LP has 0.07% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 5,811 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 34,000 shares. J Goldman Limited Partnership has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). 5,327 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 1.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $1 per share. JACK’s profit will be $26.07M for 19.13 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.02% EPS growth.

Analysts await Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Seabridge Gold Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $727.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc by 30,000 shares to 99,660 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.