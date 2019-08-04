Jana Partners Has Trimmed Its Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Holding as Share Value Declined; As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Value Declined, Delphi Management Trimmed Its Position

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 2.66 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.60M, down from 5.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.19. About 1.32 million shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 24.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 4,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 13,881 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 18,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $65.35. About 9.65M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 23/03/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 24/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in deal talks

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.20 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.21 million for 8.99 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

