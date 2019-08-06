Jana Partners Has Raised Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Holding by $91.17 Million; Market Value Declined; Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Upped Marathon Pete (MPC) Position by $554,600 as Share Value Declined

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 1179.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 868,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 941,895 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.42 million, up from 73,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $87.86. About 2.36 million shares traded or 44.54% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q ADJ EPS $1.67, EST. $1.64; 14/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 1Q Gross Margin 63%; 27/04/2018 – Tiffany & Co. and Conservation International Host Private Screening of Film during the Tribeca Film Festival; 04/04/2018 – Tiffany Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s misses on same-store sales, forecast disappoints; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES MID-TO-HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – City of Chicago: TIF Assistance Would Support Gotham Greens Expansion in Pullman

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.50% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $50.67. About 7.30M shares traded or 3.47% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY REFINERY COMPLETES MULTI-UNIT OVERHAUL; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON RESTARTING TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY AFTER POWER OUTAGE; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 18; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR TO COMBINE; 22/03/2018 – Nigerian senate clears way for central bank’s MPC to meet; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 4th Update; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC STILL ASSESSES MONETARY POLICY STANCE AS ACCOMMODATIVE; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WELLE” MBH & CO. KG AND SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WOGE” MBH & CO. KG TO ACQUIRE MV “WELLE” AND MV “WOGE”; 26/03/2018 – Ghana MPC Statement on Rate Cut to 18%: Bank of Ghana Link

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.14% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). First Interstate Bankshares holds 0.02% or 1,456 shares. The Indiana-based Spectrum Gru has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Benjamin F Edwards And Com has 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 7,120 shares. Hanson And Doremus Mgmt, Vermont-based fund reported 1,836 shares. Highbridge Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Leisure Cap Management accumulated 0.42% or 8,337 shares. Prescott Management Limited Liability Company invested in 15,000 shares. 217,382 are held by Arizona State Retirement Sys. 47,421 were accumulated by Eqis Capital Management. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co reported 60,524 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt accumulated 85,022 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cortland Assocs Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 3,426 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York invested in 7,695 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

