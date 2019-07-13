Jana Partners Has Raised Stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) as Stock Price Rose; Zynga (Call) (ZNGA) Holder Contour Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $90.46 Million

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 1179.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 868,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 941,895 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.42 million, up from 73,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $94.66. About 1.49 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees Mid- to High-Single-Digit FY18 Comparable Sales Growth; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES MID-TO-HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N FY SHR VIEW $4.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Board Authorizes $1B Share-Repurchase Program; 25/05/2018 – Luxury jeweler $TIF just had its best week ever! Is Tiffany’s shining rally set to continue?; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q Net $142.3M; 06/04/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ALESSANDRO BOGLIOLO’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2017 WAS ABOUT $14 MLN; BOGLIOLO ASSUMED RESPONSIBILITIES AS CEO ON OCT 2, 2017; 04/04/2018 – Tiffany Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (Call) (ZNGA) by 93.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 18.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 26.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80M, down from 19.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.27. About 16.15 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 54.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 15/05/2018 – Words With Friends 2 & Elizabeth Hurley Celebrate the Wedding of the Year With the Launch of the Royal Social Dictionary; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Backs 2Q Rev $208M; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Had Seen 2Q EPS 0 Cents; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Announces $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zynga Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZNGA); 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS DEAL FOR $250 MLN IN CASH & 3-YR EARN OUT BASED ON TEAM’S ACHIEVEMENT OF PROFITABILITY GOALS; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES FOR $250M IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Moves To Single-Class Share Structure; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Buys Privately-Held Gram Games for $250 Million

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Tariffs Aren’t the Only Reason for Investors to Worry About China – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of Tiffany & Co.’s (NYSE:TIF)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tiffany Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 777,498 shares in its portfolio. 30,400 are owned by Qs Investors Llc. Exane Derivatives owns 1 shares. First Advisors Lp has invested 0.27% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Retirement Of Alabama reported 1.15 million shares stake. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 3.63M shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Com holds 0% or 11,859 shares. 35,794 are held by Essex Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 2.60 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Republic Investment accumulated 0% or 12,502 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 35,845 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Gp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 13,401 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Swiss Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 1.57 million shares in its portfolio. Earnest Partners Ltd holds 54 shares.

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ZNGA June 14th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 05/02/2019: ZNGA, CDAY, SQ, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Remarkable Turnaround in ZNGA Stock Is Winding Up – Investorplace.com” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Zynga, Take-Two Are Top Picks As Goldman Starts Coverage Of Video Game Developers – Benzinga” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Zynga Sees Strong Revenue Growth In Q1, And The Momentum Will Likely Continue In The Near Term – Forbes” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $727,513 activity. $178,035 worth of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares were sold by Bromberg Matthew S.