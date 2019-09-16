Jana Partners Has Increased Jack In The Box (JACK) Holding; Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Has 1.89 Sentiment

Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Inc (MUS) investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.03, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 17 funds started new or increased positions, while 9 reduced and sold their stakes in Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 2.31 million shares, up from 2.10 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 11 New Position: 6.

Jana Partners Llc increased Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) stake by 0.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jana Partners Llc acquired 7,400 shares as Jack In The Box Inc (JACK)’s stock declined 6.64%. The Jana Partners Llc holds 939,532 shares with $76.47M value, up from 932,132 last quarter. Jack In The Box Inc now has $2.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $89.38. About 297,774 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $163.51 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 16.08 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income markets.

More notable recent BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BlackRock CEFs to buy back up to 5% of shares – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “From A To Z: How Animals Get To Aquariums And Zoos, And Everywhere In Between – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Music Hits 60 Million Subscribers, Services Chief Eddy Cue Confirms – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. for 184,597 shares. Goodwin Daniel L owns 56,032 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.18% invested in the company for 408,234 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.13% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 165,262 shares.

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.56. About 19,909 shares traded. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (MUS) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Jack In The Box Inc has $10500 highest and $6900 lowest target. $87.67’s average target is -1.91% below currents $89.38 stock price. Jack In The Box Inc had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating. Wedbush upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 9 report. As per Tuesday, May 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Credit Suisse. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) rating on Monday, May 20. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $9500 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold JACK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 25.24 million shares or 7.17% less from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Management reported 6,000 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp accumulated 0.01% or 24,761 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.03% or 140,000 shares in its portfolio. 10,406 are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 115,298 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) or 2,971 shares. Bessemer Grp owns 31,400 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 38,024 shares. Ameriprise Inc owns 168,290 shares. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.07% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 31,001 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 7,600 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 5,192 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). J Goldman & Com Limited Partnership reported 157,737 shares. Art Advisors Llc has 49,245 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio.