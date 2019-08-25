Jana Partners Has Increased Its Conagra Brands (CAG) Stake by $38.32 Million as Valuation Declined; Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Share Price Declined While Needham Investment Management Has Boosted by $1.11 Million Its Stake

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.42M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 14.96 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.04M, up from 13.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $27.93. About 3.98M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA: TRANSPORTATION COSTS WERE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 11/04/2018 – USDA: Conagra Brands Inc. Recalls Salisbury Steak Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination; 02/05/2018 – Conagra Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 15/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS – ON MAY 2, CO & JANA PARTNERS MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE DISCLOSED AMENDED AND RESTATED COOPERATION AGREEMENT DATED MAY 27, 2016; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ON MAY 18, BOARD ELECTED RICHARD H. LENNY TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05, EST. $2.01

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA) by 35.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 42,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 162,200 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, up from 119,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $23.53. About 674,467 shares traded or 10.59% up from the average. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 34.70% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q PRASM 12.93 Cents, Up 3.7%; 12/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS SEES 2018 CASM EX. AIRCRAFT FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS UP 1 TO 4 PCT; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC SEES GAAP FULL YEAR 2018 COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS UP 5.4% TO UP 8.9%; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY SHR $0.56; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Load Factor 85.2% Vs 84%; 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Corporation Exits Position in Hawaiian Holdings; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: April Load Factor Down 0.1 Point to 85.2%; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 79C; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: Revenue Passenger Miles Up 7.1%; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Capacity Up 4.6%

More notable recent Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Q2 Earnings Beat, Q3 RASM View Dull – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Down 7.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Hawaiian Holdings (HA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, VICR, HA – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 31,500 shares to 144,600 shares, valued at $11.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,500 shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold HA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.00 million shares or 2.87% more from 42.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund reported 27,138 shares. 8,334 were reported by Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 455,075 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 8,750 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc has invested 0% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Wellington Management Grp Llp owns 200,414 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 18,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsrs has 12,226 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Frontier Management Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 152,176 shares. Td Asset Management has 0% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 37,200 shares. Ameriprise has invested 0.01% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 13,390 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd owns 0% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 72 shares. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. GREGOR JOIE A had bought 10,000 shares worth $299,865. Arora Anil bought $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Tuesday, April 16.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NYSE: CAG Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Conagra Brands, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Food sector on watch after soft earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid Conagra Brands’s (NYSE:CAG) 36% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,026 were reported by Johnson Finance. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.03% or 936,250 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 7.25 million are held by Geode Capital Ltd Company. Gradient Invs Lc accumulated 1,229 shares. 373,884 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Inc. Cleararc Capital, a Ohio-based fund reported 11,773 shares. Atwood And Palmer reported 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins New York accumulated 86,446 shares. Vanguard Gru invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Whitnell holds 0.06% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Boston Lc reported 9,333 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 173,323 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.04% stake. Element Cap Lc holds 319,178 shares.