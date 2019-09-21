Jana Partners Has Increased Holding in Jack In The Box (JACK) as Share Price Declined; Altria Group (MO) Holder Investec Asset Management North America Trimmed Stake as Stock Declined

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 47.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 13,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 14,978 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $709,000, down from 28,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 31.27M shares traded or 195.25% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 7,400 shares as the company's stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 939,532 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.47 million, up from 932,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $89.57. About 388,782 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold JACK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 25.24 million shares or 7.17% less from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 11,420 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd has 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 3,900 shares. California Public Employees Retirement owns 60,923 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 4,506 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,249 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Com holds 362,671 shares. 233,797 were reported by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 0.02% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.02% or 17,519 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 10,406 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 4,500 shares. 2,469 were accumulated by Convergence Prtn Ltd. Voya Invest Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 505,402 shares in its portfolio.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 230,875 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $20.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 81,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Schwab Corp/The (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.09 billion for 8.95 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

