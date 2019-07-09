Jana Partners Has Increased Holding in Conagra Brands (CAG) as Valuation Rose; Henry Schein (HSIC) Valuation Rose While Duncker Streett & Company Has Decreased Holding by $579,600

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 14.96M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.04 million, up from 13.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.14. About 1.68M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 09/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Awards Employee-Led Sustainability And Innovation Projects; 21/05/2018 – Conagra Brands CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ANIL ARORA AS DIRECTOR, WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 TO 12; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Anil Arora to Board; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Margin Near Low End of Range of 15.9% to 16.3%; 15/05/2018 – JANA BOOSTED PF, JACK, NOC, CAG IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Board Increases Size to 12 Directors From 11; 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 9,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,358 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 37,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $68.7. About 378,045 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 02/05/2018 – Brad Connett Named President, U.S. Medical Group At Henry Schein, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Henry Schein Sponsors 12th Annual Senior Dental Leaders Programme At King’s College London; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry; 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF & MERGE ANIMAL HEALTH WITH VETS FIRST; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – AFFIRMS PRIOR 2018 DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE REPRESENTING GROWTH OF 12% TO 15% OVER 2017 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein and Internet Brands Form Joint Venture To Deliver Integrated Technology To Enhance Dental Practice Management

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 20.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.04 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $123.73M for 20.69 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 868,694 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Amalgamated Bancshares invested in 19,880 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Carderock Cap Mngmt Inc holds 30,691 shares. Cleararc Capital has invested 0.04% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 286,347 shares. Fil Limited has 0% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 4,684 were reported by Federated Investors Pa. Fjarde Ap reported 0.03% stake. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest stated it has 137,200 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 20 were accumulated by Regions Financial. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.02% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Invesco has invested 0.05% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 600 are owned by Vigilant Ltd Company.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79 million and $434.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3,463 shares to 31,601 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 8,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. OMTVEDT CRAIG P had bought 25,000 shares worth $668,250 on Friday, June 28. $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by GREGOR JOIE A on Tuesday, April 16.

