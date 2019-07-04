Jana Partners Has Decreased Its Holding in Jack In The Box (JACK) as Stock Declined; Live Nation Entertainment Inco (LYV) Holder Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Increased Its Stake by $614,628 as Stock Value Rose

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inco (LYV) by 39.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 9,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,542 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 24,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $69.4. About 594,547 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 02/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS LEGENDARY ROCK IN RIO, ONE OF WORLD’S LARGEST,; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Launches Women Nation Fund To Invest In Female-Founded Live Music Businesses; 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Christina Aguilera Announces First Tour In Over A Decade Will Travel Across North America This Fall; 26/04/2018 – Armory Teams With Live Nation To Help Book Cutting-Edge New Venue; 20/04/2018 – DJ Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LYV); 29/05/2018 – Florence + The Machine Confirm North American Leg Of Global Tour; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 14/05/2018 – Platinum Selling Artist Drake Announces ‘Aubrey And The Three Amigos Tour’ Kicking Off This Summer With Special Guests Migos

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 41.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 655,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 932,132 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.56 million, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $81.82. About 142,881 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Twitter chief Jack Dorsey helps UK refugee entrepreneurs take payments – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Announces Leadership Changes – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alibaba reshuffles management; CFO Wu to oversee strategic investment unit – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Jack in the Box (JACK) discloses unfavorable jury verdict in wrongful termination lawsuit – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP has 0.72% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 324,744 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 440,665 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 13,723 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Ancora Advisors owns 0.03% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 7,757 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Menta Capital Limited holds 11,068 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 6,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 2,880 shares. Fmr Lc stated it has 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Dupont Management owns 2,041 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.09% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Blue Harbour Group Inc Lp invested in 1.60 million shares. Victory Cap Management Inc reported 301,534 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 1.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $1 per share. JACK’s profit will be $26.07M for 20.25 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.02% EPS growth.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $413.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc Com (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4,754 shares to 7,072 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,470 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Bancshares (Uk) has invested 0.04% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Prudential Fincl invested in 0.02% or 162,289 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 402,210 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 121,659 shares. Victory Capital Management accumulated 0.27% or 1.88 million shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma holds 183,342 shares. Marietta Invest Prns Limited Liability reported 3,950 shares stake. Prescott Gru Cap Mngmt Lc, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 13,000 shares. Stifel holds 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 21,646 shares. Covey Capital Advsr has 11,000 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. 4.60 million are held by Principal Financial Gp. Westfield Capital Management Limited Partnership has 47,350 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 33,187 shares. Penn Mngmt Comm owns 0.26% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 13,850 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Live Nation Earnings: Double-Digit Growth and Milder Bottom-Line Losses – The Motley Fool” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Golden State Warriors And Ticketmaster Extend Partnership To Chase Center – PRNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Third And Final Show Added On Saturday, October 5 – For First Time Ever, Eagles To Perform “Hotel California” Album Live In Its Entirety At MGM Grand Garden Arena In Las Vegas – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 05, 2019.