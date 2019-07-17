Jana Partners Has Decreased Holding in Jack In The Box (JACK) by $53.09 Million as Stock Declined; Cardinal Capital Management Lifted Us Bancorp (USB) Holding by $511,488; Stock Value Declined

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 41.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 655,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 932,132 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.56M, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 364,496 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 10,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 344,811 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.62M, up from 334,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.04. About 4.73 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Tru Company Na holds 43,486 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Cap Research Global Investors owns 0.07% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 4.50 million shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited reported 35,100 shares. The Illinois-based Magnetar Ltd has invested 0.03% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Auxier Asset has invested 0.14% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Rockland Tru Com owns 0.09% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 17,095 shares. Utd Financial Advisers Lc reported 154,856 shares. Truepoint owns 53,704 shares. Basswood Capital Mngmt Ltd Co owns 1.15 million shares. Clarkston Capital Ptnrs Limited holds 443,286 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Cleararc Incorporated has invested 0.33% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Amalgamated Comml Bank accumulated 193,757 shares. Perkins Mngmt has 0.42% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 127,733 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “2019 Fed CCAR Gift to Warren Buffett: Dividend Hikes and Buybacks Galore for All Major Banks – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “U.S. Bancorp Releases 2019 Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test Results – Business Wire” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $999.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,247 shares to 377,235 shares, valued at $20.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU) by 22,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Vf Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alibaba stock should have local staying power – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Playa Hotels & Resorts Announces the Promotion of Dayna Blank to Senior Vice President of Human Resources – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alibaba reshuffles management; CFO Wu to oversee strategic investment unit – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Jack in the Box Inc. Prices $1.3 Billion Securitized Financing Facility – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Western Copper and Gold Provides Update on Drill Campaign at Casino – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 1.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $1 per share. JACK’s profit will be $26.07M for 18.97 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 14,682 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 677 shares. 30,586 are held by Qs Limited Liability. Eaton Vance Management owns 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 6,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has 0.08% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 116,444 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Limited accumulated 24,732 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 39,425 shares. Sei Invests Company has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Lp has 0.02% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 755,565 shares. Tyvor Cap Lc holds 5.91% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 309,959 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 4,546 shares. Citigroup reported 30,938 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3.08M were accumulated by Blackrock Incorporated.